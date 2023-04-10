Expand / Collapse search
Nebraska
Published

Nebraska driver dies after losing control, crashing into home

Omaha police say no other injuries were reported in the crash

Associated Press
A driver has died after losing control and crashing into a Nebraska home, authorities say.

Omaha police said emergency crews arrived just after 5 a.m. Sunday and found the driver dead.

No one else was inside the car, and no other injuries were reported.

The identify of the driver was not immediately released, and the cause of the crash is under investigation.