Nearly 30 bodies recovered, no survivors expected in DC plane crash

DC Fire and EMS Chief John A. Donnelly announced in a press conference on Thursday that following a commercial airplane's collision with a military helicopter, nearly 30 bodies had been recovered so far. Donnelly added that authorities do not believe there are any survivors from the crash.

"We have recovered 27 people from the plane and one from the helicopter," he added. "Despite all these efforts, we are now at a point where we are switching from a rescue operation to a recovery operation."

"The district office of the medical examiner has lead on reuniting these bodies and these people, with their loved ones," Donnelly continued. "And we will continue to work to find all the bodies and collect them. and reunite them with their loved ones."

Speaking at the same press conference, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser thanked first responders for working throughout the night in the "very frigid" river to recover bodies and search for survivors.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.