Nearly 1,000 animals rescued from hot truck in California

In this Monday, June 19, 2017 photo Tracy Crutchfield, Fresno Humane Animal Services shelter manager, holds one of three pigs found in a trailer that registered 107 degrees Fahrenheit the county found Friday, June 16 in Fresno, Calif.
(Marc Benjamin /The Fresno Bee via AP)
FRESNO, Calif. – Fresno Humane Animal Services has been left with nearly 1,000 small animals after California authorities seized them from a truck trailer.
The Fresno Bee reported Monday that 955 animals were found in the trailer. Authorities say 18 animals were found dead from the heat, and 10 more have died since being rescued. They say the truck's interior temperature was 107 degrees Fahrenheit.
This Monday, June 19, 2017 photo a gray baby rabbit, dubbed Thumper by Fresno Humane Animal Services guardians, rests in hay inside a makeshift kiddie pool home at the Fresno Humane Animal Services in Fresno, Calif.
(Marc Benjamin /The Fresno Bee via AP)
Humane officers say they know who the suspect is and believe the person was going to sell the animals at a convention this weekend.
This Monday, June 19, 2017 photo Brenda Mitchell, president of Fresno Humane Animal Services, stands in front of many of the animals the county found Friday, June 16 in a truck trailer in Fresno, at the Fresno Humane Animal Services in Fresno, Calif.
(Marc Benjamin /The Fresno Bee via AP)
Some of the animals rescued include ducklings, roosters, pigeons, doves, cockatiels, parakeets and more.