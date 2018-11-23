NCIS agent’s affair with terror suspect damaged FBI probe, authorities say

A federal agent on suspension since May is awaiting trial after being accused of damaging an FBI investigation by having a romantic relationship with a Syrian businessman who is suspected of being a terrorist, according to reports.

Authorities say the businessman threw a birthday party for the agent, identified as Leatrice Malika De Bruhl-Daniels, 45, and paid for her vacation in Greece, the Houston Chronicle reported.

“I can’t stop thinking about … you. I haven’t slept for days,” the agent wrote in an email to the businessman, according to court documents cited by the Chronicle. “I’m deeply attracted to you and I can’t think about you like that. Don’t worry, I will still fight for your visa situation as much as I can.”

De Bruhl-Daniels is free on bond and staying at her mother’s home in Virginia as she awaits further court action in Houston in connection with the case, the Houston Chronicle reported.

The agent appeared at a hearing in Houston in October, where she pleaded not guilty to federal charges of attempting to obstruct, influence or impede justice, the report said.

According to the Chronicle, De Bruhl-Daniels worked for the U.S. Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS), which handles criminal, terrorism and intelligence investigations for the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps.

While stationed in the United Arab Emirates, De Bruhl-Daniels met Nadal Diya, 46, who is accused of using fake Guatemalan and Argentine passports in Texas and Louisiana, where he and three co-defendants now face fraud charges, the Chronicle reported.

At the time that they met in 2016, Diya was trying to obtain a tourist visa so he could enter the United States, the Post reported. DHS believed Diya was involved in illegally exporting goods from the U.S. to Iran, the Washington Post reported, citing court documents.

De Bruhl-Daniels contacted the State Department and the Department of Homeland Security on Diya’s behalf but was told to “stay away” from him, and that he would be arrested if he entered the U.S., the Post reported.

But instead, the agent entered a romantic relationship with the businessman, told him he was being investigated and warned him that he would be arrested in the U.S., the report said.

De Bruhl-Daniels herself was arrested Sept. 28 on the obstruction charge, according to the report.