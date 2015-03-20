Navy holds memorial at Norfolk base for slain sailor from Md.

The Navy is remembering a sailor from Maryland who was fatally shot aboard a destroyer as a hero who saved the lives of others.

A memorial service for 24-year-old Petty Officer 2nd Class Mark A. Mayo was held Monday at Naval Station Norfolk.

The Navy has said Mayo was shot March 24 when he rushed to the defense of another sailor after a civilian truck driver disarmed her and took her gun. Friends say Mayo always stood up for others.

The gunman, Jeffrey Savage, was killed by Navy security forces responding to the scene.

Mayo was a native of Hagerstown, Md., who enlisted in the Navy in October 2007.

A funeral is scheduled April 11 in Washington, D.C., where the family lived before moving to Hagerstown in 1998.