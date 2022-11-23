Expand / Collapse search
National Guard chief's military plane returns to Chicago airport after hitting flock of birds during takeoff

The C-37 Gulfstream aircraft was forced to return to Midway International Airport, but no one was hurt

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano , Jeff Zymeri | Fox News
During takeoff from Chicago's Midway International Airport, a military aircraft carrying Army Gen. Daniel Hokanson, chief of the National Guard Bureau, hit a flock of birds.

A military plane carrying a National Guard general was forced to return to Midway International Airport in Chicago after striking a flock of birds upon takeoff Monday evening. 

Gen. Daniel Hokanson, the Chief of the National Guard Bureau, was on the C-37 Gulfstream plane en route to Joint Base Andrews in Maryland when the incident occurred, Kurt M. Rauschenberg, a National Guard spokesperson, told Fox News Digital. 

A military plane carrying Gen. Daniel Hokanson, the Chief of the National Guard Bureau, struck a flock of birds upon takeoff in Chicago, forcing the aircraft to return to the airport. 

A military plane carrying Gen. Daniel Hokanson, the Chief of the National Guard Bureau, struck a flock of birds upon takeoff in Chicago, forcing the aircraft to return to the airport.  (StreamTime LIVE)

Video footage of the takeoff shows the aircraft striking a flock of birds moments after becoming airborne. A spark can be seen coming from the left engine after the collision. 

The plane is assigned to the 89th Airlift Wing at Joint Base Andrews. No injuries were reported.

"Out of an abundance of caution, the crew safely returned to the airport," a spokesperson for the 89th Airlift Wing said. "All members on board are safe and the incident is under investigation."

Hokanson remained in Chicago overnight and the incident is under investigation. 

