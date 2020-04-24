National Guard sent to California nursing homes to stop coronavirus spread

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

California National Guard medical teams were sent to several nursing homes in Los Angeles County earlier this week to help stem the tide of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Reinforcements were sent to five facilities as part of a larger statewide effort to limit the spread of the disease, according to the Los Angeles Times.

There have reportedly been more than 800 deaths in LA County -- 40 percent of which have occurred at these five nursing homes.

Each National Guard team has about five military medics, an administrative sergeant, and a physician's assistant or registered nurse, the Times reported.

California is one of several states to experience backlash in the form of organized protests after the governor issued stay-at-home orders.

Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, tweeted about the virus on Friday, urging people to stay indoors over the weekend, in an effort to help keep the virus contained.

"It’s going to be nice outside this weekend. You might be feeling cooped up. Ready for life to go back to 'normal,'" he wrote. "But can’t stress this enough: CA can only keep flattening the curve if we stay home and practice physical distancing. You have the power to literally save lives."

As of Friday, California had the fourth most confirmed cases of the virus with nearly 40,000 and the ninth highest death rate with just over 1,500 fatalities.

There are currently over 890,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 nationwide and just over 51,000 deaths.