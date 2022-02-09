Expand / Collapse search
Nashville
Nashville police searching for man accused of peeping into 12-year-old girl’s bedroom window multiple times

Alleged peeping Tom climbed fence to get better look into child's bedroom, Nashville police say

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
Nashville police are on the hunt for a man accused of climbing a fence and looking into a 12-year-old girl’s bedroom window multiple times within the past week.

The alleged peeping Tom appeared outside a residence on Pearl Street in North Nashville around 6 a.m. on Feb. 1, Feb. 2 and on Monday, the Metro Nashville Police Department said

Detectives said the suspect stayed for several minutes each time.

Home surveillance cameras caught the unidentified man allegedly peeping into a 12-year-old girl's bedroom window three times within the past week.

Home surveillance cameras caught the unidentified man allegedly peeping into a 12-year-old girl's bedroom window three times within the past week. (Metro Nashville Police Department)

Home surveillance photos show the unidentified suspect, described as a Black man with long dreads in a ponytail, jumping on a fence to gain a better vantage point into the girl’s bedroom, according to police.

Police described the suspect as a Black man with long dreads in a ponytail.

Police described the suspect as a Black man with long dreads in a ponytail. (Metro Nashville Police Department)

The suspect fled the scene in an older model two-tone gray or tan Ford F-150 pickup truck.

Authorities asked anyone who recognizes the man in the photos to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

