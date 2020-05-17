Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

CRIME
Published

Machete attack at Nashville storage facility wounds 2; homeless man arrested, police say

By Fox 17 | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 17Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 17

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Metro Nashville Police responded to a reported stabbing involving two victims at a storage facility.

Police confirmed to FOX 17 News that a homeless suspect is in custody after a husband and wife were injured in the stabbing involving a machete on Sunday afternoon. Officers arrived on scene and applied tourniquets to the victims before paramedics arrived.

Both victims went to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Kelvin Edwards was arrested in the attack.

Kelvin Edwards was arrested in the attack. (Nashville Police)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The man taken into custody is identified by police as 35-year-old Kelvin Edwards. He will be booked into the Davidson County Jail shortly.

Edwards has had run-ins with the law previously, according to court records.

Click for more from Fox 17.