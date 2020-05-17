Machete attack at Nashville storage facility wounds 2; homeless man arrested, police say

Metro Nashville Police responded to a reported stabbing involving two victims at a storage facility.

Police confirmed to FOX 17 News that a homeless suspect is in custody after a husband and wife were injured in the stabbing involving a machete on Sunday afternoon. Officers arrived on scene and applied tourniquets to the victims before paramedics arrived.

Both victims went to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The man taken into custody is identified by police as 35-year-old Kelvin Edwards. He will be booked into the Davidson County Jail shortly.

Edwards has had run-ins with the law previously, according to court records.

