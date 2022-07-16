Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Nascar
Published

NASCAR world mourns Bobby East murder: 'One heck of a wheelman'

NASCAR racer Bobby East is remembered as a racing legend

By Sarah Rumpf | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 16 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 16

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tributes poured in after the NASCAR world received the news of Bobby East's death. The three-time US Auto Club (USAC) champ was 37.

East died Wednesday after being stabbed in the chest at a 76 gas station on Westminster Blvd. in Westminster, California, according to the USAC and police.

  • Bobby East NASCAR race
    Image 1 of 2

    Bobby East, driver of the #09 Zaxby's Ford, leads the field at the start of the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Power Stroke Diesel 200 at O'Reilly Raceway Park on July 25, 2008 in Indianapolis, Indiana.  (Rusty Jarrett/Getty Images for NASCAR)

  • Bobby East
    Image 2 of 2

    Bobby East, driver of the #21 State Fair Corn Dogs/Edy's Dibs Ford, talks with former series driver Robert Pressley during the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Built Ford Tough 225 practice on July 7, 2006 at the Kentucky Speedway in Sparta, Kentucky.  (Joe Robbins/Getty Images for NASCAR)

USAC released a statement announcing his death and detailing his achievements on the track. 

"The son of Janice and famed USAC Hall of Fame car builder Bob East, Bobby was an immediate success in his USAC career. His first career triumph with the USAC National Midgets in 2001 at Schererville, Indiana’s Illiana Motor Speedway made Bobby the youngest USAC national feature winner ever at the time, at the age of 16. His three winning performances in 2001 made him the winningest USAC National Midget Rookie in more than a quarter-century. Ultimately, he was rewarded as the series’ Rookie of the Year," the statement read

Two-time NASCAR Champion Todd Bodine tweeted he was "very sad" about East’s death, calling him "one heck of a wheelman." 

Automobile Racing Club of America’s communications manager Charles Krall also tweeted remembering East for his driving skills and sending his condolences to his family.

"In an open wheel car, there was no one better. So sorry to hear the news today," he tweeted. "My love and thoughts are with his parents Bob and Janice, and the entire East family. Race in peace Bobby."

RFK Racing tweeted, "Our team is incredibly sad to learn today’s news about Bobby East. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones."

Fox Sports' Bob Pockrass tweeted out his condolences to East, commenting on the "shocking" news of his stabbing.

East came from a NASCAR-loving family. Bobby’s father was USAC Hall of Fame car builder Bob East.

East won 56 USAC races throughout his career, and last raced at USAC during a Silver Crown event in 2014.

He also spent time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, racing 31 times on the circuit as well as 11 starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series between 2005 and 2008.

The US Auto Club described him as "one of the most prolific drivers of his era."

Sarah Rumpf is a Fox News Digital Production Assistant. You can reach her on Twitter at @rumpfsarahc 