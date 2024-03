Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

A video from Los Angeles shows a naked woman with a spiked club prancing around a walkway at Venice Beach while trading blows with another beachgoer, who has a stick of her own and strikes back.

The clothes-less combatant first appears unarmed, hands up defensively as she dodges and weaves on a paved path, blocking a larger woman's first blow.

"Where's the police when you need 'em?" an onlooker asks.

The bizarre scene, recorded on Monday, unfolded in about six minutes, according to TMZ, which obtained a bystander video clip that shows about 1 minute and 17 seconds of madness.

The naked brawler blocks two more swings, then takes control of the weapon for herself, theatrically swinging it above her head before launching a counterattack that had bystanders jumping out of the way.

However, the other woman comes back into view with a second club – and the two square off on equal footing.

After a couple of swings, the naked woman then has both clubs in her hands, prompting laughs and cheers from spectators.

Discarded clothes can be seen strewn across the walkway.

At one point, a woman attempting to use the walkway for walking approaches the two, stumbles in places and changes direction.

It was not immediately clear if anyone was arrested or if charges had been filed in connection with the fight.

The Venice Beach showdown comes as Los Angeles residents have voiced exasperation over the deteriorating quality of life in the Pacific waterfront neighborhood.

Last year, lawmakers sought nearly $5 million to clean up bathrooms along the iconic boardwalk that had been rendered "unusable" due to homeless encampments and unchecked public drug use.