Naked California woman arrested near San Francisco Bay Bridge after shooting at cars: Officials

A naked woman in California was arrested on Tuesday after officials say that she began firing her gun at cars near San Francisco's Bay Bridge.

Officials with California Highway Patrol said the agency began receiving calls about a reckless driver around 4:40 p.m., according to KTVU. The same caller later said that the woman got out of her car while still clothed and began yelling at other drivers.

She re-entered her car, only to stop again just past the toll plaza, then exited completely naked, officials said.

The woman began firing a gun while pointing it at other cars, according to police.

DETROIT-AREA WOMAN WHO BURNED FATHER TO DEATH WITH DRAIN CLEANER OUT OF JAIL AFTER 1 YEAR

When the woman was told to drop the firearm, she initially refused but later complied and was taken into custody.

CT SAFETY COMMISSIONER EXPECTS FEDS TO GET INVOLVED IN FAKE TRAFFIC STOP REPORT SCANDAL

CHP officials said the woman was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

An investigation into the incident is ongoing by California Highway Patrol officials.