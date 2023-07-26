Expand / Collapse search
Naked California woman arrested near San Francisco Bay Bridge after shooting at cars: Officials

California officials say the woman was taken to a local hospital for evaluation

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
California woman seen shooting at cars while naked on highway Video

California woman seen shooting at cars while naked on highway

A woman on the Bay Bridge in California was seen opening fire on cars while naked on Tuesday. (Credit: phatboyls5)

A naked woman in California was arrested on Tuesday after officials say that she began firing her gun at cars near San Francisco's Bay Bridge.

Officials with California Highway Patrol said the agency began receiving calls about a reckless driver around 4:40 p.m., according to KTVU. The same caller later said that the woman got out of her car while still clothed and began yelling at other drivers.

She re-entered her car, only to stop again just past the toll plaza, then exited completely naked, officials said.

The woman began firing a gun while pointing it at other cars, according to police.

California woman naked

A naked woman in California was arrested on Tuesday after officials say that she began firing her gun at cars on the Bay Bridge.

When the woman was told to drop the firearm, she initially refused but later complied and was taken into custody.

California woman

Officials with California Highway Patrol said the agency began receiving calls about a reckless driver on the Bay Bridge at around 4:40 p.m., according to KTVU.

CHP officials said the woman was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

California police

She then re-entered her car, only to stop again just past the toll plaza, then exited completely naked, officials said.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing by California Highway Patrol officials.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.