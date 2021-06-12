Naked Brooklyn mom tosses newborn, 2-year-old out window before jumping herself

A deranged Brooklyn mom "tired of being by herself" allegedly tossed her newborn baby daughter and 2-year-old son out of a second-floor apartment window Saturday morning, then dove out and continued her crazed attack — until a hero neighbor jumped in to save the kids, a witness and police told The Post.



The shocking incident happened at around 11:20 a.m. in 178 Rockaway Parkway near Kings Highway in Brownsville, where the unidentified 24-year-old woman allegedly threw the 4-week-old girl and 2-year-old boy out of the building’s second-floor rear window and then jumped out herself, police said.



The three were naked when they went out the window, according to stunned neighbor, Carl Chin, 41, who lives in a nearby rowhouse.

He said he heard the thud of the baby hitting the ground.



"When she [the mother] lands on the floor, she didn’t go unconscious. She was still aware. She grabbed hold of the two kids and proceeded to hurt them more," Chin told The Post.

The mom was allegedly banging the newborn’s head on the concrete, according to Chin, who said he raced out of his house, "jumped over the fence and struggled with her to take the newborn from her."



"She had the baby in her grip, and I had to take the baby out of her grip and hold her until the police and paramedics came," he continued. "As she was trying to hurt her children, and I was getting them out of her grip, she kind of thanked me and told me to take care of them.



"Then she proceeded to talk about how she was tired of being by herself."



Added Chin: "I don’t think she intentionally meant to hurt her kids because I didn’t see any signs of anger. She didn’t have any, like, facial expression. She didn’t say anything to the kids."



The harrowing incident left Chin’s sister-in-law Shandiekay Harrison, 36, grasping for words.



"I was weak, I was going through a panic attack, because it’s my first experience seeing something like that. I was scared for the little one," she confessed. "I’m very traumatized."

The newborn was taken to Maimonides Hospital in critical condition, police said.



The woman and the 2-year-old were taken to Brookdale Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the NYPD spokeswoman.



Police said the investigation was ongoing. No charges had been filed against the mom as of Saturday night, the NYPD said.

It’s the second time in less than two months that a New York City mom has been accused of unthinkable violence against her own children.



In April, Danezja Kilpatrick was arrested for allegedly trying to poison her 6-week-old boy and girl, and then scalding and stabbing them to death.



The 23-year-old mom allegedly told investigators, "I can’t take it anymore."



Additional reporting by Larry Celona and Kieran Ungemach.