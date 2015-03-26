N.M. Mountain Fire Forces More Evacuations

WEED, N.M. -- A lightning-caused wildfire burning in the mountains of southern New Mexico has jumped containment lines, forcing the evacuation of more residents in Otero County.

Lincoln National Forest spokesman Joe Garcia says residents in the communities of Weed, Sacramento, Seep, Ehart Canyon, Agua Chiquita and the area around Camp of Tall Pines have been asked to leave their homes.

Officials estimate there are between 200 and 300 homes in the area.

Garcia says the evacuations are a precaution as crews try to re-establish the fire line that was compromised when winds picked up Wednesday afternoon.

The Little Lewis Fire has charred about 1,200 acres since it began Tuesday, but is 5 percent contained. It's burning southwest of Weed.

More On This... NM wildfire grows, shuts famed Los Alamos nuke lab

Red Cross New Mexico has set up a shelter in Cloudcroft.