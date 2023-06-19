'Mystery’ trucker tackles suspect with ‘skill of a linebacker’ amid police chase: video

A Florida sheriff’s office is lauding a good Samaritan trucker with the "skills of a linebacker" who tackled a suspect fleeing authorities.

"Truckers are used to taking part in long convoys, but this convoy looked a little different. As he stood next to his semi, the Good Samaritan truck driver watched a line of MCSO deputies running after a fleeing man. It felt right to help," the Martin County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a Facebook post of the incident.

Authorities say suspect Robert Lee Clark, 19, ran from deputies just before 10 p.m. on June 11 and wound up in a Florida parking lot where the unidentified trucker was taking a break from driving.

Aerial footage of the scene shows Clark sprinting down Florida roads as at least two sheriff vehicles follow in pursuit. The suspect was armed at the start of the pursuit but tossed his weapon as he fled, according to investigators.

GOOD SAMARITAN FOLLOWS SUSPECT IN WOMAN'S BRUTAL ATTACK UNTIL COPS ARRIVE

The footage shows two men standing near a semitruck step in the suspect’s path before the good Samaritan tackles Clark and pins him to the ground. The other good Samaritan in the parking lot was seen standing at the ready in case the suspect tried to flee the trucker’s tackle.

POLICE SAY 'GOOD SAMARITAN' PREVENTED FURTHER LOSS OF LIFE IN INDIANA MALL SHOOTING: 'TACTICALLY SOUND'

"The mystery trucker, with skills of a linebacker and the heart of a truck ‘stop’ stepped in and created the wall that people joke about hitting when they have a bad headache. And just like that, 19-year old Robert Lee Clark was eastbound and down," the sheriff’s office said in its Facebook post.

OREGON GOOD SAMARITAN SAVES GRANDMOTHER FROM HOUSE FIRE: 'ANGEL CAME OUT OF NOWHERE'

Clark was not injured during the tackle and arrest, "but his pride was a little injured," according to the sheriff’s office.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"He was charged with possession of a weapon with an altered serial number, resisting arrest, and tampering with evidence," the sheriff’s office said. "We thank the driver for stepping in, although we don’t recommend engaging with fleeing suspects, just for your safety."