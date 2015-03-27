Music from Holocaust captures culture of camps

An ongoing project seeks to preserve and perform music written by victims of the Holocaust and other World War II prisoners.

A handful of the songs made their world premiere on Tuesday in Atlanta during "Testaments of the Heart," a program to help raise money to collect and preserve more music produced by captives of the Axis powers.

Some songs are slow, emotional, almost weepy symphonies. Others are driving and angry pub songs. A few are sarcastic jazz numbers.

Already thousands of the songs have been collected by Italian pianist and conductor Francesco Lotoro in a 20-year effort to ensure the music is preserved.

He plans to house the collection in Atlanta's Emory University once he raises the money to transfer it to the university's library.

