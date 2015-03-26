Murder suspect tells Kentucky newspaper he's guilty

A man accused of killing three women wrote in a letter to a Kentucky newspaper that he will accept the death penalty because "after all, I am guilty."

William Clyde Gibson is being held in the Floyd County Jail. The 54-year-old man wrote The Courier-Journal in response to a request for an interview. The newspaper reported the contents of the letter Saturday. He wrote that he told the prosecuting attorney that he would plead guilty, "just to save some more heartache."

Not guilty pleas have been entered on his behalf and his attorney, chief Floyd County public defender J. Patrick Briggs, told the newspaper he intends to "vigorously defend him."

Police found remains of one of the women in the backyard of his southern Indiana home in April.