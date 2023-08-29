Expand / Collapse search
Transportation

Multivehicle crash involving school bus in Nashville injures 3 kids, 3 adults

10 children aboard Republic Charter school bus in Nashville at time of crash

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
Published
A school bus and WeGo Bus crashed head-on in Nashville, Tennessee, Tuesday morning, injuring at least three children and three adults, according to authorities and local reports.

There were 10 children aboard the Republic Charter school bus when the bus collided with the WeGo Bus just before 7 a.m. in Elm Hill Pike, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said.

Three children were taken to Vanderbilt’s Pediatric Hospital, the Nashville Fire Department told FOX17 Nashville. No additional details on their ages or injuries were immediately provided.

The WeGo bus driver was hospitalized with serious injuries but is stable, police said, adding that no other serious injuries were reported.

school bus and WeGo bus crash

The Republic Charter school bus had 10 children aboard at the time of the crash. Three children were taken to a hospital for treatment, while the remaining kids were reunited with their parents. (Metropolitan Nashville Police Department)

Two SUVs were also involved in the multivehicle crash. The driver and passenger of one SUV were treated at a hospital for minor injuries, while the driver of the other SUV refused treatment.

The remaining children aboard the school bus were not hurt and reunited with their parents, according to local media.

SUV crashed into bus

Two SUVs were also involved in the multi-vehicle crash in Nashville, Tennessee, Tuesday morning, police said. Two victims suffered minor injuries and a third refused treatment at the scene. (Metropolitan Nashville Police Department)

The circumstances leading to the crash were unclear.

No additional information was immediately provided.