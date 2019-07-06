Up to 20 injured after gas explosion at vacant pizza restaurant in Florida shopping center

Up to 20 people have been injured in a gas explosion at a shopping center in Plantation, Florida on Saturday.

Multiple storefronts were impacted by the blast, with 15-20 injured, including two seriously, according to Plantation Fire Rescue spokesman, Joel Gordon.

As of a 1:30 p.m. press conference, no deaths were reported.

The vacant pizza restaurant where the explosion occurred was completely destroyed and an LA Fitness nearby sustained heavy damage caused by the blast, with debris and glass filling the nearby parking lot.

Fire departments from Plantation, Davie, Lauderhill, Coral Springs, as well as Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue have all been called to the scene.

One person covered in blood was seen being attended by others outside the fitness center, according to video from WPLG.

Footage from inside the fitness center showed crowds hurrying out of the building, some limping and in shock, while its front windows were nearly blown out front the massive blast.

Plantation Fire tweeted that the explosion occurred along the 800 block of South University Drive on Saturday and police have closed the road. Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

Plantation police tweeted: "All stores and businesses in the area of the Fountains Plaza and the Plantation Marketplace plaza near LA Fitness will be shut down until further notice until Fire Personnel can determine that it is safe to return. Please do not come into this area if possible."