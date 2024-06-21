Expand / Collapse search
Multiple injured in shooting outside Arkansas grocery store, witness says

The witness told Fox News Digital that victims were medevaced from the scene

Brie Stimson By Brie Stimson Fox News
Published | Updated
Law enforcement officials respond to shooting outside Arkansas grocery store Video

Witness footage shows first responders at the scene of a reported mass shooting at a grocery store on Friday in Fordyce, Ark. (Provided to Fox News Digital)

Authorities in Arkansas are investigating a shooting that left multiple people injured outside a grocery store in Fordyce, Arkansas, on Friday, a witness told Fox News Digital. 

The witness, who was at Holt Builder's Supply across the street from the shooting, said he heard at least a multiple rounds and saw victims being medevaced from the scene. 

The witness said the scene outside the Mad Butcher grocery store was active between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. local time on Friday. 

Fordyce shooting

Law enforcement officials respond to shooting outside Arkansas grocery store on Friday. (Provided to Fox News Digital)

Deputies told FOX 16 the scene is active but has been contained. 

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. 