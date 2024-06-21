Multiple injured in shooting outside Arkansas grocery store, witness says

Authorities in Arkansas are investigating a shooting that left multiple people injured outside a grocery store in Fordyce, Arkansas, on Friday, a witness told Fox News Digital.

The witness, who was at Holt Builder's Supply across the street from the shooting, said he heard at least a multiple rounds and saw victims being medevaced from the scene.

The witness said the scene outside the Mad Butcher grocery store was active between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. local time on Friday.

Deputies told FOX 16 the scene is active but has been contained.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.