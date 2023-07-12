Multiple injured when Allegiant Air flight hits severe turbulence: 'Looked like the matrix'

Multiple passengers were injured on Wednesday afternoon when an Allegiant Air flight went through severe turbulence.

The flight, which took off from Asheville, North Carolina, landed at St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport in Florida at around 3:45 p.m., according to FOX 13.

Airport officials said that at least two people were transported to a local hospital.

One of the passengers said "it looked like the matrix. The flight attendant floated up to the ceiling then slammed to the ground."

Officials haven't confirmed if any other injuries were reported.

This is a developing story.