Multiple arrested in Florida high school brawl caught on video

Florida deputies on Monday arrested 11 high school students involved in a large fight in the hallway.

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office said the fight happened at Matanzas High School in Palm Coast, Florida at around 1 p.m.

Deputies say two school resource officers responded to the incident and found a large group of students crowding around an ongoing fight.

A 14-year-old female student allegedly pushed School Resource Deputy King, so she could attack another student. The student was later arrested for disorderly conduct, disruption of a school function and felony resisting a law enforcement officer with violence.

Fox News Digital isn't naming the individuals arrested because they are minors.

While the 14-year-old was being arrested, a 17-year-old male student ran into the altercation and charged at school staff while swinging his arms, deputies said. The student allegedly punched a staff member in the shoulder before he was detained and handcuffed by deputies, later being initially charged with disorderly conduct and felony battery on a school official.

In total, three students were arrested at the high school and another eight were arrested following the filing of affidavits with the state attorney's office recommending misdemeanor charges, including breach of peace and disturbance of a school function.

A school resource deputy can be heard yelling at onlookers to "go to class!" while the brawl was ongoing.

Flagler Sheriff Rick Staly said, "The lack of respect demonstrated by these students is simply shameful."

"But actions have consequences. Parents, be the Sheriff in your home and teach your kids the importance of respecting teachers, staff, and deputies. Teach them how to handle disagreements and that fighting only leads to more violence. We have a zero-tolerance policy for violence at schools, and you will be arrested," Staly said.

Flagler Schools Superintendent LaShakia Moore also said the behavior won't be tolerated.

"I agree with what our Sheriff has said in the past; this type of behavior is not to be tolerated by anyone. That said, these actions are not indicative of the thousands of students who come to our campuses each and every day to learn. There are so many students, teachers, administrators, and staff who work every day to promote and celebrate a positive school culture at their schools. This is an opportunity for our parents and guardians to reinforce the good choices their children decide to make and remind them why it is important to be successful in life," Moore said.