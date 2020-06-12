MS-13 gang members arrested in Maryland man's ambush killing

Five members of the violent MS-13 street gang -- four who are in the country illegally -- have been accused of gunning down a Maryland man who was ambushed as he left his home to go to work.

Their arrests in the May 26 shooting death of Francisco Anton Medrano-Campos, 29, were announced Wednesday, according to reports. Police said two gunmen were lying in wait for Medrano-Campos that morning when he emerged from his Wheaton apartment just outside Washington.

The victim shared an apartment until January with Carlos Andres Orellana, 21, one of the men accused of his murder, WJLA-TV reported.

EL SALVADOR AUTHORIZES 'LETHAL FORCE' AGAINST GANGS AMID CORONAVIRUS CRIME SPIKE, MIXES RIVAL GANGS IN JAILS

That’s when Orellana left, unable to the pay the rent.

Montgomery County police say the gang targeted Medrano-Campos after he beat Orellana with a lead pipe for stealing cash, a PlayStation and an Xbox from him after moving out, the station reported.

Orellana was arrested the day after the murder, the station reported.

In custody, he told police he held no grudge against Medrano-Campos for the beating, which he said was over a girl, according to the station.

HONDURAS MS-13 LEADER FREED AFTER GUNMEN STORM COURT BUILDING

The other suspects all from Maryland were arrested June 5. Police identified them as Daniel Huezo-Landaverde, 19, of Silver Spring; Oscar Effrain Zavala-Urrea, 19, of Fairland; Romeo Almengor Oxlaj-Lopez, 20, of Glenmont; and Victor Alfonso Cruz-Orellana, 21, of Glenmont.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said Orellana, an El Salvador national; Zavala-Urrea, a Honduras national; Oxlaj-Lopez, a Guatemala national; and Cruz-Orellana, an El Salvador national, were in the U.S. illegally, WJLA reported.

All four had entered the country as unaccompanied minors, according to ICE, which also reported that two of the men, Orellana and Oxlaj-Lopez, have skipped immigration hearings.

Police said Medrano-Campos had no connections to MS-13 or any other gang, The Washington Post reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“By all accounts, he was a hard-working guy who was headed to work that morning,” said Capt. Edward Pallas told the paper.