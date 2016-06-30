Moviegoer stabbed in California theater showing 'The Shallows'

A 21-year-old man is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries Thursday after he was randomly stabbed inside the Roxy Theater in Santa Rosa, California late Wednesday.

Police arrested a man shortly after the crime.

Investigators are trying to figure out if this unprovoked attack is connected to another random stabbing a few days ago in that city.

There are similarities between the crimes, and police say these two random stabbings could be linked.

The latest attack happened inside the Roxy Theater in downtown Santa Rosa just after 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Shortly after the movie "The Shallows" began playing, police say a man with a knife came up behind another moviegoer and stabbed him several times in the throat and the chest.

Investigators say the attacker tossed the knife in a trash can and calmly walked out of the theater.

