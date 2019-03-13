Mourners pack school gym to remember slain Illinois deputy

Hundreds of mourners have gathered to remember a sheriff's deputy who was shot and killed while trying to serve an arrest warrant at a hotel.

The main gym at Woodstock North High School was filled during Wednesday morning's funeral for McHenry County Sheriff's Deputy Jacob Keltner. More people were in an overflow area.

The Rev. Kendall Koenig, senior pastor of Light of Christ Lutheran Church in Algonquin, said people become heroes for how they live and that Keltner "lived it."

Keltner was part of a U.S. Marshals Service fugitive task force that was trying to serve a warrant on a man for burglary and parole violation charges last Thursday. Police say the suspect shot Keltner, fled the Rockford hotel in a vehicle and was arrested hours later after a standoff.