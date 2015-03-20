Mother settles in 2012 fatal shooting of unarmed California teen; 911 caller lied about gun
PASADENA, Calif. – The mother of a Southern California teenager who was unarmed when he was fatally shot by police has settled with the city of Pasadena.
The Pasadena Star-News reported Saturday (http://bit.ly/1kU9JOU) that Anya Slaughter agreed to drop her portion of a federal civil rights lawsuit against the city in the death of her son, 19-year-old Kendrec McDade. The amount of the settlement was not disclosed.
McDade was shot and killed by two officers in March 2012, following a 911 report of an armed robbery.
McDade was later found to be unarmed.
The caller later pleaded guilty to filing a false police report and said he lied about a gun to get a faster police response.
