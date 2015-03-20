Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

CRIME
Published
Last Update March 20, 2015

Mother settles in 2012 fatal shooting of unarmed California teen; 911 caller lied about gun

By | Associated Press

PASADENA, Calif. – The mother of a Southern California teenager who was unarmed when he was fatally shot by police has settled with the city of Pasadena.

The Pasadena Star-News reported Saturday (http://bit.ly/1kU9JOU) that Anya Slaughter agreed to drop her portion of a federal civil rights lawsuit against the city in the death of her son, 19-year-old Kendrec McDade. The amount of the settlement was not disclosed.

McDade was shot and killed by two officers in March 2012, following a 911 report of an armed robbery.

McDade was later found to be unarmed.

The caller later pleaded guilty to filing a false police report and said he lied about a gun to get a faster police response.

___

Information from: Pasadena Star-News, http://www.pasadenastarnews.com/