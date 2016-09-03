Mother of missing boy: Remains found; no comment from feds

FILE - In this Aug. 28, 2009, file photo, Patty and Jerry Wetterling show a photo of their son Jacob Wetterling, who was abducted in October of 1989 in St. Joseph, Minn and is still missing, in Minneapolis. Patty Wetterling said Saturday, Sept. 3, 2016 that his remains have been found. Daniel Heinrich, who authorities have called a person of interest in the 1989 kidnapping, denied any involvement and was not charged with that crime. But he has pleaded not guilty to several federal child pornography charges. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig, File) (The Associated Press)
A white ribbon with a large J hangs on a post along Minnesota Street as residents there await confirmation that remains found belong to 1989 abduction victim Jacob Wetterling, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2016, in St. Joseph, Minn. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says in a statement that Jacob's remains were identified on Saturday. Jacob was 11 when he was kidnapped from a rural road on Oct. 22, 1989, near his home in St. Joseph, about 80 miles northwest of Minneapolis. (Kimm Anderson/St. Cloud Times via AP) (The Associated Press)
MINNEAPOLIS – The mother of a Minnesota boy missing since 1989 says his remains have been found.
Patty Wetterling said in a text message to KARE-TV that 11-year-old Jacob Wetterling "has been found and our hearts are broken."
Wetterling did not immediately respond to calls and text messages from The Associated Press. Federal authorities declined to comment.
The mystery of Jacob's abduction has intrigued Minnesota residents for more than two decades. In the years afterward, Patty Wetterling became a nationally recognized advocate for missing children.