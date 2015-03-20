Mother of baby left in trash appears in court

next Image 1 of 3

Lawyers for a woman accused of leaving her newborn baby to die in a trash can are asking a judge for more time to understand what happened.

Alicia Marie Englert made her first court appearance Wednesday. Her attorneys say they need time to investigate the 23-year-old's mental condition.

Englert will appear in court again next month.

Prosecutors say she gave birth to a girl at home on Aug. 24 and left the baby without food or medical care for more than a day before dumping her near her suburban Salt Lake City home.

Englert faces up to life in prison if found guilty on an attempted murder charge.

Englert's family has said she has a learning disability and didn't understand what she did. The baby was in critical condition when a neighbor found her, but she is improving.