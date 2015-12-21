Mother of 'affluenza' teen also on the run, investigators say

Investigators in Texas confirmed Monday they're searching for the teenager who apparently fled after violating probation for a deadly drunken-driving wreck, as well as his mother.

Tarrant County Sheriff Dee Anderson says Tonya Couch fled with her son, 18-year-old Ethan Couch. The teenager was sentenced to probation in 2013 for killing four people in the crash after his defense lawyers claimed he suffered from "affluenza," saying his wealthy parents coddled him into a sense of irresponsibility.

The U.S. Marshals Office confirmed it was also looking for a black pickup truck Tonya Couch owned. They asked anybody who'd seen the 2011 Harley Davidson edition Ford F-150 to contact authorities. The truck had "crease-like damage" to the passenger-side rear panel, according to the sheriff.

Authorities say they've received hundreds of leads, but Anderson described it as a "double-edged sword" because those tips can lead law enforcement down dead ends.

Investigators say they want to speak with the teen after a video was posted online of a party he appears to have attended. If it is determined that he was drinking, the probation violation could send him to prison for up to 10 years.

Authorities have issued a $5,000 reward for information leading to Ethan Couch's apprehension.

Tarrant County district attorney's office spokesman Sam Jordan said Monday that a relative of Tonya Couch filed a missing person report over the weekend.

