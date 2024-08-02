Mother of Las Vegas teen allegedly killed by angry mob speaks out after plea deal: 'There's no justice'

Mother of slain Las Vegas student Jonathan Lewis believes her son's killers may be getting away with murder.



The four teens arrested on charges related to the death of Jonathan Lewis late last year agreed to a plea deal, moving their case down to juvenile court.



The teens, Damien Hernandez, 17, Dontral Beaver, 16, Gianni Robinson, 17, and Treavion Randolph, 16, pled guilty to voluntary manslaughter after originally facing murder charges.



Melissa Ready, mother of the late Jonathan Lewis, 17, told FOX 5 Las Vegas that she feels blindsided by her son's killers' plea deal.

"I was unaware there was going to be a court date today. I was also unaware they had made a plea deal… I was told by the district attorney a week or so ago that they were going to plead guilty to murder and get no less than two years in the adult system," said Ready.



Ready asserted, "I was not satisfied with the two years in the adult system, but it would have at least been on their records… There is no justice so far for my son’s murder."

The lawyer representing Gianni Robinson, Robert Draskovich, said to FOX 5 Las Vegas that the proposed plea deal moves their case into juvenile court, which would seal the criminal records of the four teens involved in the death of Lewis.



Draskovich also told FOX 5 Las Vegas that a plea hasn’t officially been entered in juvenile court for the four teens. Sentencing will occur at a later date.



Jonathan Lewis was found in an alley on November 1, 2023, after being brutally beaten near Rancho High School in North Las Vegas. He died just days later in a nearby hospital.