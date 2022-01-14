Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US
Published

Mother charged with murder after 3 children found dead in home

The children's cause of death is still unknown

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 14 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 14

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The deaths of three children who were found in an apartment in Merced County, California, are now being investigated as a murder and attempted suicide by their mother, according to Fresno CBS reporter Megan Rupe. 

Authorities are alleging that Patricia Ortiz, 31, of Le Grand took the lives of her three children aged 8, 5 and 3 and then attempted to take her own life. 

Officials found the three children dead after being called for a welfare check at the apartment. They found their mother critically wounded, and she was given life-saving treatment at a hospital. 

LAPD OFFICER FERNANDO ARROYO’S DEATH: DOJ CHARGES 4 SUSPECTS  

The children's cause of death is still unknown at this time.  

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP  

Merced County Sheriff’s spokesperson Daryl Allen spoke to reporters on Wednesday afternoon while the investigation was still ongoing, according to a Fox News report

"Le Grand is a very small town, it’s a very tight-knit town," Allen said. "I can tell you that from living here for a long time. This whole town — I’m going to call it a family — everybody in this town knows everybody. So when something like this happens it effects everybody." 

Fox News' Lawrence Richard contributed to this report

Your Money