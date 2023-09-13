Mother, 2 children dead in Louisiana house fire

A house fire claimed the lives of a woman and her two children early Wednesday morning in Louisiana, the State Fire Marshal's Office says.

The St. John the Baptist Parish Fire Department responded around 4 a.m. to a fire at a home in Mt. Airy where firefighters found the bodies of a 38-year-old woman, her 7-year-old daughter and her 2-year-old son, authorities said.

The names of the deceased have not yet been released, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Mt. Airy is about 35 miles west of New Orleans.