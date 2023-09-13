Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Louisiana

Mother, 2 children dead in Louisiana house fire

Investigation is underway to determine the cause of the devastating fire

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 13 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 13

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A house fire claimed the lives of a woman and her two children early Wednesday morning in Louisiana, the State Fire Marshal's Office says.

The St. John the Baptist Parish Fire Department responded around 4 a.m. to a fire at a home in Mt. Airy where firefighters found the bodies of a 38-year-old woman, her 7-year-old daughter and her 2-year-old son, authorities said.

REPEAT SQUATTER TRIES TO SELL VICTIMS' HOUSE FOR THE SECOND TIME

Fox News Louisiana graphic

A mother and her two children were found dead in a Louisiana house fire, according to the State Fire Marshal's Office.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The names of the deceased have not yet been released, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Mt. Airy is about 35 miles west of New Orleans.