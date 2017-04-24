Morning brief: Trump talks North Korea with China, Japan

TRUMP TALKS NORTH KOREA WITH CHINA, JAPAN

President Trump talked to Chinese President Xi Jinping and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe early Monday to discuss a strategy in dealing with North Korea. Xi told Trump that China strongly opposed North Korea’s nuclear weapons program and hoped “all parties will exercise restraint and avoid aggravating the situation.” Abe called North Korea’s nuclear and missile problem an “extremely serious threat.” Both leaders agreed to urge North Korea to refrain from provocative actions.

NORTH KOREA DETAINS US CITIZEN; 3RD AMERICAN BEING HELD THERE

VIDEO: NORTH KOREA THREATENS TO REDUCE US TO ‘ASHES’

CONGRESS RETURNS TO WASHINGTON WITH LAUNDRY LIST OF TASKS TO COMPLETE

Congress returns to Washington this week to take on the now-familiar task of passing an 11th-hour spending bill to avert a government shutdown, with President Trump’s promised border wall emerging this time as the big sticking point between Democrats and Republicans. The deadline to avert a shutdown is Saturday, Trump's 100th day in office, which has increased pressure on the GOP-controlled Congress to also pass an ObamaCare repeal and replacement plan after failing to do so in March.

TRUMP 100 DAYS: PRESIDENT ADDS TAX REFORM IN KEY WEEK

VIDEO: MULVANEY ON LOOMING BUDGET DEADLINE, OBAMACARE REPEAL

FRENCH ELECTION: CAN LE PEN FINISH THE JOB?

Did France just plug the dike on the crumbling European Union, or will it now crack wide open? It depends on who you think “won” Sunday’s first round of presidential elections. Like the Americans who voted to make Donald Trump president last November, a largely overlooked part of France wants to dethrone the traditional political system that has remained entrenched in power for decades.

LE PEN, MACRON WIN FIRST ROUND TO ADVANCE TO RUNOFF

LE PEN, TOOK FRENCH PARTY FROM PARIAH TO SPOTLIGHT – AND NOW?

ADL: CASES OF ANTI-SEMITISM ROSE LAST YEAR

Cases of anti-Semitic intimidation and vandalism increased last year, according to data released by the Anti-Defamation League Monday. The group found 1,266 cases of anti-Semitic harassment last year, compared to 941 in 2015 and 912 in 2014. The sharp increase continued into the first three months of 2017, with reports of 541 incidents compared to 291 in the same period just last year. The ADL report linked 34 cases last year to the presidential election, including graffiti found in Denver last May that said “Kill the Jews, Vote Trump.”

US STOCK FUTURES RALLY ON FIRST ROUND FRENCH ELECTION RESULTS

U.S. stock index futures rose sharply on Sunday on relief that centrist Emmanuel Macron took the first round of voting in the French presidential election.FOXBusiness.com will follow the markets throughout the day.

BECTON DICKINSON TO ACQUIRE BARD FOR $24 BILLION

U.S. medical equipment supplier Becton Dickinson will acquire C R Bard, in a $24 billion cash-and-stock deal.

