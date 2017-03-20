Morning brief: Comey set for long day on Capitol Hill

COMEY’S DAY ON THE HILL

FBI Director James Comey will testify before the House Intelligence Committee to give answers as to whether President Trump was indeed wiretapped during the 2016 presidential election. The Justice Department gave the panel requested information about Trump’s claim of being wiretapped during the election. Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., told “Fox News Sunday” that he still has no evidence that Trump Tower was wiretapped by the Obama administration. Comey is also set to testify as to whether the Trump campaign members had contact with Russia. (The hearing begins at 10 a.m. ET)

GORSUCH UNDER THE MICROSCOPE

Judge Neil Gorsuch, President Trump’s pick to replace the late Justice Antonin Scalia on the Supreme Court, faces a high-stakes Senate confirmation hearing. Gorsuch has been put through the ringer preparing for the hearing as Republicans prepare to welcome him, while Democrats look for a line of attack. Gorsuch has met with more than 70 members of the Senate and has carefully reviewed his own judicial record before he faces the music. (The hearing begins at 11 a.m. ET)

SPEAKER RYAN: OBAMACARE NEEDS ‘FINE TUNING’

House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., told “Fox News Sunday” that Republicans’ ObamaCare replacement bill remains set for a final vote this week, but still acknowledged that members are still “fine tuning the bill.” Ryan insisted that the bill would likely be brought forward Thursday. He added that he feels “very good” about getting the 218 votes needed to send the bill to the Senate. (Watch Ryan’s full interview with Fox News’ Chris Wallace here)

IS YOUR BRACKET BUSTED?

March Madness has lived up to its name. The weekend brought a slew of upsets in the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament, including the defending national champion Villanova Wildcats losing in the second round to the Wisconsin Badgers. Meanwhile, the No. 2-seeded Duke Blue Devils lost to the No. 7 seed South Carolina Gamecocks. Click here to see who else is in the Sweet 16.

