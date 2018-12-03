More than 1,000 aftershocks rattle Alaska region where magnitude 7.0 quake struck

More than 1,000 aftershocks were felt around Alaska in the days after a magnitude 7.0 earthquake struck the region Friday.

There have been about 1,400 aftershocks -- including 17 that registered 4.0 or higher and five that registered greater than 5.0 -- near the epicenter of Friday’s quake, according to the Anchorage Daily News. Scientists warned of more jolts expected over the next few days.

“You can expect earthquakes in magnitude 5 or 4 to continue for the next couple of weeks, and as time goes on it tapers off,” Rafael Abreu, a U.S. Geological Survey geophysicist, told the Anchorage Daily News.

The large earthquake affected many roads around the Anchorage area. The Glenn Highway, one of Alaska’s roadways that links Anchorage to northern communities, was among the roads damaged. However, there were no deaths or injuries reported due to the quake.

State workers in Anchorage were given the day off to help quell any possible traffic issues. Employees who live north of the city were also encouraged to take Monday off or work from home. Gov. Bill Walker said he would remain in Anchorage to help with recovery efforts instead of traveling to Noorvik for Gov.-elect Mike Dunleavy’s swearing-in ceremony.

Schools were also set to remain closed for the week to allow officials to inspect any possible damage to the buildings, Superintendent Deena Bishop said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.