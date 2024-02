Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Over 120 firefighters worked to put out a fire that started in an abandoned three-story building along busy Interstate 35 in Austin, Texas, and spread to a nearby hotel.

The Austin Fire Department posted to X on Wednesday about their response to the structure fire around 2:10 p.m. The number of alarms continued being upgraded, eventually ending up as a four-alarm fire that prompted a massive response.

Winds are blamed for causing the fire to spread to the Casulo Hotel, fire officials said. The hotel was operational at the time and already in the process of being evacuated, FOX 7 Austin reported.

The fire was so large, many in the major Texas city posted pictures and videos of the flames and smoke on social media.

The fire was reported under control at 8:45 p.m. One firefighter was injured and there were no civilian injuries, AFD said. There was a structural collapse on the second floor with multiple exposures.

The cause of the fire and damages are under investigation.