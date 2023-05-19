Expand / Collapse search
Oregon
Published

More fentanyl being trafficked to the northwest on Interstate 5: 'We are seeing a trend'

Law enforcement says they're making a record breaking number of fentanyl seizures

Jake Karalexis
Jake Karalexis
More fentanyl is spreading across the Pacific Northwest region. A lot of it is coming up from the southern border on Interstate 5. Oregon State Police are making more seizures.

SALEM, Ore. – The fentanyl crisis is doing damage almost 1,000 miles from the southern border. 

More fentanyl is making its way into the Pacific Northwest and law enforcement is pointing to Interstate 5 as the key. And it’s affecting more people. 

Last July 23-year old Courage Minten was home in Oregon, finishing his training to be an airline pilot. After a night out with friends, he accidentally overdosed on his family’s couch and died in the hospital days later. 

7 WASHINGTON INMATES TREATED FOR FENTANYL OVERDOSES

He took a pill that he thought was oxycodone. Instead, it was a deadly dose of fentanyl. 

Canines help Oregon State Police find fentanyl

Oregon State Police uses trained canines to sniff out fentanyl and other drugs. (Fox News)

"We don’t know why he took it," said Courage’s mother Kim Minten. "If he had a headache… he knew he’d be drug tested, with the new pilot job. We know he wouldn’t take fentanyl."

So far this year, Oregon State Police have already seized 24 kilograms of powdered fentanyl. That’s enough to kill at least 12 million people. 

FENTANYL OVERDOSES BECOME NO. 1 CAUSE OF DEATH AMONG US ADULTS, AGES 18-45: 'A NATIONAL EMERGENCY'

"We are seeing a trend," said Oregon State Police Captain Kyle Kennedy. "It is increasing. And we are expecting our record-breaking interdiction stops to continue." 

Oregon State Police have seized 24 kg of powdered fentanyl this year

Oregon State Police have already seized enough powdered fentanyl this year to kill at least 12 million people. (Fox News)

State Police monitor the highways, looking to get their hands on fentanyl before it reaches dealers. When someone gets pulled over for suspicious activity, trained canines help search the vehicle for drugs.  

"Our interdiction efforts, we see as an opportunity to collect large amounts of fentanyl before they make it to the population," Kennedy said.

CASES OF MARIJUANA LACED WITH FENTANYL INCREASING, SAYS WASHINGTON DOCTOR

Minten didn’t know much about fentanyl before her son overdosed. She’s hoping to help educate other families about how dangerous fentanyl is

Fentanyl seizures allow state police to prevent it from going to major cities

When state police seize fentanyl, they keep it from making its way further up the interstate to major cities like Portland and Seattle. (Fox News)

"I just wanted to spread awareness," Minten said. "I just didn’t want other mothers to have to go through this… other families."

Jake Karalexis joined Fox News in 2022 as a multimedia reporter in Seattle.