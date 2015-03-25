Montana rancher finds missing horse sculptures by following tracks in the snow

Three life-sized horse sculptures rustled from a herd of 39 displayed on a hillside in southwestern Montana have turned up on a nearby ranch with only minor damage.

Broadwater County Deputy Brandon Harris tells the Bozeman Daily Chronicle (http://bit.ly/1cRtfvv ) a rancher checking on his cattle south of Townsend late Tuesday afternoon spotted some tracks in the snow in an area not normally traveled. He followed the tracks and spotted the steel sculptures of two horses and a colt.

Harris says the rancher did not know the artwork had been reported missing until he spoke with friends in town later that night.

Belgrade sculptor Jim Dolan says he plans to make some minor repairs and return the horses to the hillside near Three Forks.

Harris says there are no suspects in the theft.

___

Information from: Bozeman Daily Chronicle, http://www.bozemandailychronicle.com