Mom tells 911 dispatcher that her 2 sons drugged, attacked her and her husband in home

A woman told a 911 dispatcher that her two sons drugged and attacked her and her husband in their suburban Atlanta home.

In the 911 call, Yvonne Ervin repeatedly pleads for officers to hurry. She says she doesn't know why her sons are trying to kill them, but she guesses that maybe they are after insurance money. At the end of the call, she screams and the operator's questions are met with silence.

Ervin and her husband, Zachary, were hospitalized but are expected to survive.

Gwinnett County police say 17-year-old Christopher Ervin and 22-year-old Cameron Ervin face charges including aggravated assault.

Police said the brothers plotted to kill both of their parents, and officers found a bloody scene inside the family's home Saturday.

The brothers are due in court Friday. Jail records don't list an attorney for them.