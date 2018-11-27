Mom: Slain son would be alive had he been white

The mother of a young black man killed by a police officer in an Alabama shopping mall said Tuesday that she believes her son would still be alive had he been white.

"I think the whole scenario would have played out differently, I really do," April Pipkins said in an interview with The Associated Press.

Pipkins' son, 21-year-old, Emantic "EJ" Bradford Jr. was shot to death Thanksgiving night by a police officer responding to a report of a shooting in a shopping mall at the Riverchase Galleria.

Police initially described Bradford as the mall shooter. They said he had a gun in his hand, but they later said it was unlikely that he fired the shots that wounded two people. They said the gunman remains at large.

Ben Crump, a lawyer representing the Bradford family, said there was a presumption that Bradford was the criminal because he was a black man. He said witnesses have contacted his law firm saying Bradford was trying to wave people away from the shooting.

Pipkins described her son as a loving, friendly young man. He went to the mall with friends on Thanksgiving evening.

She didn't find out what happened to her son until Friday morning when she returned a call from one of his friends who had tried to reach her during the night. She has tried to avoid images of the shooting, but accidentally stumbled across a picture on social media of her son dead on the floor of the mall.

"I did not want to see pictures of my son laying in a pool of blood and when I accidentally came across it I broke down. And I can't get it out of my head. I cannot get the scene out of my head of my child laying there, nobody around him trying to help him, just laying like a piece of trash where everyone can walk around and parade and post pictures of him on social media," Pipkins said.

She said police still have not contacted her about the shooting. She said her only official confirmation of his death came when she called the coroner's office herself.

She said the officer "should be punished for what he did."

Pipkins said her son attended Catholic school in Birmingham, but ended up getting his GED. She said he joined the Army and completed basic training, but had to leave because of a leg injury before completing specialty training.

Questions over the shooting sparked multiple demonstrations and a push by Bradford's family for authorities to release body camera footage and other video.

Police have released little information about the shooting since the investigation was taken over by the state because it was an officer-involved shooting.

The city of Hoover and the police department issued a statement Monday asserting with "certainty" that Bradford had "a gun in his hand as police officers responded to the active shooter situation between mall patrons."

The statement said that "instantly heightened the sense of threat to approaching police officers responding to the chaotic scene."

Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato on Monday pleaded for public patience as the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency investigates the shooting.

"We all want answers and we believe with patience and focus the truth will be firmly established," Brocato said.