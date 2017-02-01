Mom keeps promise to daughter who OD'd in moving obituary

In a heartbreaking obituary, a mother kept good on a promise to speak honestly about her daughter’s struggles with addiction that ultimately led to her death.

Her daughter, Casey Schwartmizier, died last Sunday of a heroin overdose at age 20, but had always wanted her family to be candid about her addiction. Her obituary said she died “after a long brave battle with addiction.”

Her death came one day before she planned to travel from her Ross Township, Pennsylvania home to seek treatment in California.

“She wanted to share her story if anything ever happened to her to maybe help someone else,” her mother Michelle Schwartzmier told news station WPXI.

