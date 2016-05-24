Expand / Collapse search
Last Update May 24, 2016

Mom charged with child abuse for letting son, 11, drive cart

By | Associated Press

BALD HEAD ISLAND, N.C. – A woman says she was arrested, charged with child abuse and detained for hours for letting her 11-year-old son drive a golf cart during a family vacation on a North Carolina beach resort island.

Julie Mall tells The Charlotte Observer (http://bit.ly/1TshWfT ) her son asked to drive the cart two blocks back to their rented cottage on Bald Head Island on July 26. Mall says a police golf cart pulled them over and an officer accused her of being drunk, which she denies. She says more officers showed up and she was arrested. Video shows a screaming Mall on the ground being handcuffed by an officer with a knee on her back.

The charges were later dismissed.

Village manager Chris McCall says it will be reviewing public safety policies and procedures.