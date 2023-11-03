Expand / Collapse search
Missouri

Missouri man who allegedly brandished pitchfork at J6 riot pleads guilty to 3 charges

39-year-old Raytown resident Christopher Roe guilty on 3 counts of assaulting, resisting, impeding certain officers

Associated Press
Published
A Missouri man accused of carrying a pitchfork and assaulting police during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol has pleaded guilty to three federal felonies.

Christopher Brian Roe, 39, of the Kansas City suburb of Raytown, pleaded guilty Thursday to three counts of assaulting, resisting and impeding certain officers, the Kansas City Star reported. Sentencing is scheduled for March 5.

Capitol Riots Jan. 6

In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, violent protesters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Roe is the 24th Missouri defendant convicted in connection with the riot at the Capitol. Cases of 12 other Missourians are ongoing.

A probable cause affidavit in Roe's case included 48 photos that showed a man it said was Roe breaching the Capitol, repeatedly scuffling with police and using a metal bike rack to try to break open a door.

All told, 1,185 people have been arrested in connection with the riot, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.