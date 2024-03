Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

New details on the condition of a Missouri girl whose head was slammed into the pavement by another teen during a fight near their high school have been revealed by the organizer of a fundraiser for the girl’s family.

The teen victim, who has not been named publicly by authorities, was "left alone on the ground to convulse" after the disturbing attack at an intersection near Hazelwood East High School on Friday, according to a GoFundeMe page.

The fundraiser wrote that the fight left the girl with a skull fracture and damage to her frontal lobe. She remains in critical condition with major brain bleeding.

"We will not know the extent of the brain damage that has occurred until she wakes up," the page read.

Disturbing video of the incident shows one girl, who is Black, pulling another girl, who appears to be White, to the ground before striking her and slamming her skull into the pavement. The victim can be seen lying on the ground in shock as the bedlam continues around her.

One parent in the school district called the fight "despicable."

"What if that was your sister or what if that was you?" the parent, who wished to remain anonymous, told KMOV-TV. "Would you want someone filming or would you want someone trying to deescalate the situation?"

The teen victim suffered a "severe head injury" and was rushed to an area hospital where she was in "critical condition," St. Louis County police told Fox News Digital on Sunday.

Police arrested a 15-year-old female suspect on Saturday. She was being held by St. Louis County Family Court on assault charges.

