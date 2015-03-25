Expand / Collapse search
Missouri city devastated by 2011 twister aids tornado-ravaged Oklahoma town

By | Associated Press
May 24: Aerial file photo shows a neighborhood destroyed by a powerful tornado in Joplin, Mo.

Officials in Joplin, Mo., have brought together a team of public safety employees they are sending to tornado-stricken Moore.

Joplin was devastated by a tornado two years ago that killed 158 people and injured hundreds more. On Monday, Joplin organized a team of about a dozen police and firefighters to assist in Moore.

Joplin City Manager Mark Rohr says his community remembers the assistance it received in 2011 and feels an obligation to lend a hand in Moore.

The team from Joplin is to conduct a needs assessment and help determine areas in which Moore needs further assistance.

Joplin will also work to provide other assistance, Rohr said.