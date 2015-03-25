Missouri AG won't retry man whose murder conviction was overturned in sports editor's death

Missouri Attorney General Chris Koster says he won't re-try a man whose murder conviction recently was overturned in the death of a newspaper sports editor.

The decision Tuesday by Koster's office means Ryan Ferguson could soon be released from prison.

Last week, a state appeals court overturned Ferguson's murder and robbery convictions for the 2001 death of Columbia Daily Tribune sports editor Kent Heitholt. The appeals panel said the prosecutor's office had withheld evidence from defense attorneys and that Ferguson did not receive a fair trial.

Koster's office said in a statement Tuesday that it carefully reviewed the remaining evidence. The office said it's has decided not to retry or pursue any further legal action against Ferguson at this time.