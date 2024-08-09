Expand / Collapse search
Mississippi

Mississippi attorney accused of sneaking cell phones, other contraband into jail

Daniel Sidney Dale has been charged with trying to bring cell phones, cigar wraps and other contraband into a jail

By Scott McDonald Fox News
Published
Mississippi attorney Daniel Sidney Dale has been charged with trying to bring cell phones, cigar wraps and other contraband into a correctional facility while posing to be legal counsel for prisoners.

Dale has been charged with two counts of conspiracy and three counts of introduction of contraband to a correctional facility, according to Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones.

"Attorney Dale, in a trusted position responsible for the constitutional rights of arrested suspects, jeopardized the safety and integrity of the Hinds County Detention Facilities and the public. This investigation is ongoing and more charges and/or arrests are possible," Jones said on WJTV.

AT LEAST 360 GEORGIA PRISON GUARDS ARRESTED IN LAST 5 YEARS FOR ALLEGEDLY SMUGGLING CONTRABAND, REPORT SAYS

The sheriff said Dale pretended to be legal counsel for inmates when he entered the facility, smuggling contraband to them several times.

Dale was discovered with contraband on Thursday, in which he was detained by authorities.

The sheriff’s department said more investigations will be held, and that more arrests could be made.

From a report last year, at least 360 employees in Georgia's state prison system had been arrested on accusations of smuggling contraband since 2018. ​​

Nearly 80% of those arrested were women, with the majority of them being aged 30 or younger.