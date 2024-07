A woman visiting Nashville from New Jersey was found alive after having "emerged" from a riverbank, according to police.



After an exhaustive search by both the Nashville Metropolitan Police (NMPD) and Nashville Fire Department going into Thursday morning, 33-year-old Alexandria Chmiel was discovered.



"BREAKING: Allie Chmiel has emerged from the riverbank and is talking with our [investigative] team," wrote the Nashville Metropolitan Police Department on X.



Chmiel was visiting Music City from New Jersey with a friend when she went missing early the morning of July 25.

"Officers are searching around the riverbank at 1st & Woodland for Alexandria Chmiel, 33, who is visiting from NJ," wrote the NMPD in an earlier X post.



"She became separated from her friend at 3rd & Broadway before 2 a.m. & was reported missing at 3:42 a.m. She is last seen on downtown cameras at 1st & Woodland," the post continued.

The Nashville Fire Department's search included drone and rope operations in the hopes of discovering Chmeil.



At Chmeil's discovery, the NFD posted on X, "the best news we could’ve had!! The missing person has been located! NFD crews are assessing her on scene and preparing to transport her to the hospital."

In a call with Fox News Digital, a spokesperson for the Nashville Metropolitan Police Department said "detectives were on the scene and spoke to her. No foul play was involved. She did not sustain any serious injury and was taken to the hospital for evaluation… and that was just as a precaution."



Earlier this year, Missouri college student Riley Strain went missing in Nashville after a night out with fraternity brothers in the same area and was found deceased.

Bars in the area were found cleared of any wrongdoing after an investigation by the Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission.