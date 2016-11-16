Missing University of Maryland student found safe in Texas, police say

Missing University of Maryland student Kaitlyn George has been found safe, UMD police announced Wednesday morning.

Police say George was found, by herself, at a fast food restaurant in Houston, Texas.

Houston Police located the 21-year-old student Wednesday morning; she was reported missing last week.

Investigators say George was last seen on campus on Thursday, Nov. 10 around 4 p.m. and was supposed to have met a friend around 5 p.m. to go on a hiking trip. When she did not show up, the friend contacted police.

As the investigation unfolded police said they did not suspect foul play, but were working to verify that George was okay.

