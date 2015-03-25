Missing man's kayak washes ashore in Florida

Officials say a yellow kayak of a missing Pensacola man was found by a fisherman on Okaloosa Island.

The kayak was spotted in the sand Thursday afternoon. But there's still no sign of 21-year-old Joe Kane, who went missing May 13. He went kayaking from a spot near Sherman Cove at Pensacola Naval Air Station with his dog Frannie.

A multi-agency search has turned up few leads in the case.

The Pensacola News Journal reports father Jim Kane says the family is coming to grips with the reality that the Florida State University student won't be found alive.

The Escambia County Sheriff's office is still looking for items that were in Kane's possession, including a black and silver Pelican brand paddle, a camouflage dry bag and a life jacket.